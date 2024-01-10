News & Insights

DCGO

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

January 10, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DocGo, off about 32.7% and shares of GeneDx Holdings off about 11.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by CVR Energy, trading lower by about 3.6% and Vertex Energy, trading lower by about 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

