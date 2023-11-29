News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

November 29, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, down about 2.3% and shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries off about 1.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by International Tower Hill Mines, trading lower by about 7.4% and NioCorp Developments, trading lower by about 3.2%.



