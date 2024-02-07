Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 1.99% year-to-date. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 20.13% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co, is down 2.88% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.95% on a year-to-date basis. Amgen Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.33% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc, is down 7.51% year-to-date. Combined, AMGN and GILD make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Materials +1.1% Financial +0.5% Services +0.2% Energy +0.2% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2%

