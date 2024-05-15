News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Energy

May 15, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 6.47% year-to-date. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.86% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 16.15% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 12.71% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.03% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 10.13% year-to-date. Combined, HES and DVN make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.9%
Utilities+1.2%
Healthcare+1.1%
Financial+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Services+0.4%
Materials+0.1%
Energy0.0%
Consumer Products-0.2%

