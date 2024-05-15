Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 6.47% year-to-date. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.86% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 16.15% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 12.71% on a year-to-date basis. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.03% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 10.13% year-to-date. Combined, HES and DVN make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.9%
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
Funds Holding XXX
GGB Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.