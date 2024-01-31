News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computers, Banking & Savings

January 31, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tusimple Holdings, off about 23.2% and shares of Arista Networks down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by New York Community Bancorp, trading lower by about 35.7% and Heartland Financial USA, trading lower by about 6%.

