In trading on Wednesday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tusimple Holdings, off about 23.2% and shares of Arista Networks down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by New York Community Bancorp, trading lower by about 35.7% and Heartland Financial USA, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computers, Banking & Savings

