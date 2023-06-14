In trading on Wednesday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Logitech International, down about 11.6% and shares of Lantronix down about 2.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Humana, trading lower by about 13.8% and UnitedHealth Group, trading lower by about 7.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

