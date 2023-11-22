In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 13.9% and shares of British American Tobacco up about 0.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Sasol, trading lower by about 4.9% and Petroleo Brasileiro, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

