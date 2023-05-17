News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Agriculture & Farm Products

May 17, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 7.9% and shares of 22nd Century Group down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Forafric Global, trading lower by about 8.2% and S&W Seed), trading lower by about 4.1%.

