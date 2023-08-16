News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Trucking Stocks

August 16, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Phenomex, down about 16.6% and shares of Taysha Gene Therapies off about 15.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 29% and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading lower by about 2.2%.

