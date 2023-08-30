News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Agriculture & Farm Products

August 30, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Banco BBVA Argentina, off about 2% and shares of Banco Macro off about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Nutrien, trading lower by about 1.1% and Andersons, trading lower by about 0.6%.

