In trading on Wednesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Banco BBVA Argentina, off about 2% and shares of Banco Macro off about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Nutrien, trading lower by about 1.1% and Andersons, trading lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.