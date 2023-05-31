News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Apparel Stores

May 31, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Advance Auto Parts, off about 35% and shares of Americas Car-mart off about 7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 13.3% and Capri Holdings, trading lower by about 10.8%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
CRMT
CHS
CPRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.