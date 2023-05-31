In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Advance Auto Parts, off about 35% and shares of Americas Car-mart off about 7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 13.3% and Capri Holdings, trading lower by about 10.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.