Markets
CPRI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Textiles

February 08, 2023 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Capri Holdings, down about 26.8% and shares of Allbirds off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Fossil Group, trading lower by about 10.9% and Rent the Runway, trading lower by about 8.6%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Textiles
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Textiles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
BIRD
FOSL
RENT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.