In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Capri Holdings, down about 26.8% and shares of Allbirds off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Fossil Group, trading lower by about 10.9% and Rent the Runway, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Textiles

