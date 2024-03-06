Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Television & Radio Stocks

News & Insights

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Foot Locker, down about 28.5% and shares of Nordstrom, down about 14% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Entravision Communications, trading lower by about 51% and Ondas Holdings, trading lower by about 2.4%.

