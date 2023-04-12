In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Airlines Group, down about 9.1% and shares of United Airlines Holdings down about 5.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Big Lots, trading lower by about 7% and JD.com, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.