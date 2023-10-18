In trading on Wednesday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Airlines Holdings, down about 8.5% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings down about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are construction shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Innovate, trading lower by about 6.2% and United Rentals, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Construction Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.