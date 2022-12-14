In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alico, off about 10.5% and shares of Adecoagro down about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Dorian LPG, trading lower by about 4.3% and Euronav, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Shipping Stocks

