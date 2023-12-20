Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, down about 4.7% and shares of AerSale down about 3.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 2.1% and Vertiv Holdings, trading lower by about 1.3%.

