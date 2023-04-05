In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fluent, down about 9.6% and shares of Advantage Solutions down about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Ideanomics, trading lower by about 10.5% and Lordstown Motors, trading lower by about 7.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Vehicle Manufacturers

