Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Vehicle Manufacturers

April 05, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fluent, down about 9.6% and shares of Advantage Solutions down about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Ideanomics, trading lower by about 10.5% and Lordstown Motors, trading lower by about 7.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

