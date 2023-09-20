In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Emerald Holding, down about 2.7% and shares of Starbox Group Holdings down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by 2U, trading lower by about 5.4% and Lincoln Educational Services, trading lower by about 2.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Education & Training Services

