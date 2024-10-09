Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 26.42% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 122.66% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 71.94% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and NRG make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 16.04% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.13% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 15.23% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Utilities -1.2%

