Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 25.78% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 9.76% year-to-date. Combined, D and DTE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.98% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.40% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 14.78% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and MOH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Utilities -0.6%

