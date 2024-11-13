News & Insights

Markets
D

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

November 13, 2024 — 02:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 25.78% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 9.76% year-to-date. Combined, D and DTE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.98% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.40% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 14.78% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and MOH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.0%
Services+0.6%
Industrial+0.4%
Materials+0.4%
Financial+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Healthcare-0.3%
Utilities-0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding TELO
 Institutional Holders of ERES
 Funds Holding IBCB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding TELO -> Institutional Holders of ERES -> Funds Holding IBCB -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D
DTE
XLU
CRL
MOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.