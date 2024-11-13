Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 25.78% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.15% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 9.76% year-to-date. Combined, D and DTE make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.98% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.40% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 14.78% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and MOH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
