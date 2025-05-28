Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.06% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.93% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 28.59% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EIX make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.66% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.04% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp., is down 48.82% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Energy -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Utilities -1.6%

