Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 3.84% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.42% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 24.43% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EXC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.60% on a year-to-date basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.90% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. is up 3.62% year-to-date. Combined, KMB and CL make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.9% Industrial +2.1% Healthcare +1.5% Services +1.4% Financial +1.3% Materials +1.0% Energy +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities -0.0%

