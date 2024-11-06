News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

November 06, 2024

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 25.25% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.69% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 25.31% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 11.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.58% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.24% year-to-date, and Philip Morris International Inc is up 37.70% year-to-date. PM makes up approximately 809.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Energy+4.9%
Financial+3.5%
Industrial+3.4%
Technology & Communications+2.1%
Materials+1.5%
Services+1.4%
Healthcare+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Utilities-0.5%

