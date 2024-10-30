Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 32.7% and 26.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 20.16% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.22% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc, is down 34.73% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and QRVO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.8% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 17.41% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.91% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is up 22.69% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and CMG make up approximately 85.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications -1.6%

