Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 15.2% and 7.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 18.55% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 40.82% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 25.15% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and STX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 14.72% on a year-to-date basis. McDonald's Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.50% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 35.98% year-to-date. Combined, MCD and WBD make up approximately 1125.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Services
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.3%
