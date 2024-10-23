News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

October 23, 2024 — 02:46 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 15.2% and 7.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 18.55% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 40.82% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 25.15% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and STX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 14.72% on a year-to-date basis. McDonald's Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.50% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 35.98% year-to-date. Combined, MCD and WBD make up approximately 1125.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.7%
Financial-0.0%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Materials-0.4%
Healthcare-0.6%
Industrial-0.8%
Energy-0.8%
Services-0.9%
Technology & Communications-1.3%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

