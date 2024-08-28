News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

August 28, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 23.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 13.51% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 47.51% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 9.84% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and MU make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 9.35% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.56% year-to-date, and lululemon athletica inc, is down 49.49% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and LULU make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities-0.0%
Healthcare-0.1%
Financial-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Industrial-0.6%
Materials-0.7%
Energy-0.9%
Services-1.2%
Technology & Communications-1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SKF
 UTL Dividend History
 GOEV YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
MU
XLK
BBWI
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.