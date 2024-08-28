Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 23.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 13.51% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 47.51% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 9.84% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and MU make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.0% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 9.35% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.56% year-to-date, and lululemon athletica inc, is down 49.49% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and LULU make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.7% Energy -0.9% Services -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.8%

