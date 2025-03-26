Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 8.33% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.74% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc, is down 27.35% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and ANET make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) and GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 1.56% on a year-to-date basis. Quanta Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 17.63% year-to-date, and GE Vernova Inc, is down 3.53% year-to-date. Combined, PWR and GEV make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.1% Energy -0.1% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.8%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.