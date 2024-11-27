News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

November 27, 2024 — 02:52 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.5% and 12.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 20.72% year-to-date. HP Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.44% year-to-date, and Dell Technologies Inc is up 64.70% year-to-date. Combined, HPQ and DELL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 26.83% on a year-to-date basis. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 153.23% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp, is down 8.08% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.6%
Services+0.5%
Utilities+0.5%
Financial+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Energy-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Technology & Communications-1.2%

