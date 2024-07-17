Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.6% on the day, and up 17.32% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 38.58% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 9.89% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and AMD make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.97% on a year-to-date basis. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.59% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 25.77% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.2%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
BMR Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPGX
Institutional Holders of IGEM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.