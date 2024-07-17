Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.6% on the day, and up 17.32% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 38.58% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 9.89% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and AMD make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 11.97% on a year-to-date basis. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.59% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 25.77% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Healthcare +0.5% Financial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Materials -0.3% Services -0.5% Industrial -1.0% Technology & Communications -2.2%

