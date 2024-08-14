Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 4.89% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 49.02% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc., is down 2.45% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and STLD make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 12.03% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.91% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 14.47% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and IDXX make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.0% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Industrial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Materials -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PML

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IFMI

 NMR Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.