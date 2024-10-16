Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 13.54% year-to-date. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.80% year-to-date, and Revvity Inc is up 9.93% year-to-date. Combined, A and RVTY make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.68% on a year-to-date basis. Synopsys Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.76% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 15.35% year-to-date. Combined, SNPS and AMAT make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.4% Financial +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.8% Services +0.5% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Healthcare 0.0%

