Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 0.40% year-to-date. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 28.15% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 32.07% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and HCA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.0% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 8.36% on a year-to-date basis. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 60.33% year-to-date, and Kenvue Inc, is down 11.60% year-to-date. TTD makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Utilities +1.0% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.9% Services -1.1% Healthcare -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Carl Icahn Stock Picks

 INAG Videos

 AERI market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.