Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

September 10, 2025 — 02:57 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 0.40% year-to-date. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 28.15% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 32.07% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and HCA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.0% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 8.36% on a year-to-date basis. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 60.33% year-to-date, and Kenvue Inc, is down 11.60% year-to-date. TTD makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.4%
Utilities+1.0%
Industrial-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Financial-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.9%
Services-1.1%
Healthcare-1.5%

