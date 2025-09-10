Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 0.40% year-to-date. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 28.15% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 32.07% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and HCA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.0% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 8.36% on a year-to-date basis. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 60.33% year-to-date, and Kenvue Inc, is down 11.60% year-to-date. TTD makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.5%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Carl Icahn Stock Picks
INAG Videos
AERI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.