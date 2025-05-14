Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 5.59% year-to-date. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.21% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 41.70% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and MRNA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 1.78% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.30% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 0.39% year-to-date. CF makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Financial -0.6% Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Materials -1.2% Healthcare -1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 CSTM Stock Predictions

 SPC Videos

 ETFs Holding NUVA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.