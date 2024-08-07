Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 8.06% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.74% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 5.36% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.69% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.01% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and FCX make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Services -0.4% Materials -0.6% Healthcare -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks

 DGS Average Annual Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HFBC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.