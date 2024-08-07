Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 8.06% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.74% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 5.36% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.69% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.01% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and FCX make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
DGS Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HFBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.