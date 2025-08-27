Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 0.51% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.01% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 24.05% year-to-date. Combined, RVTY and RMD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 16.84% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.43% year-to-date, and Norfolk Southern Corp is up 18.15% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and NSC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Services +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Industrial -0.0%

