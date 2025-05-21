Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.1% and 6.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 3.46% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.17% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 35.22% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and TECH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 4.79% on a year-to-date basis. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 19.59% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc, is down 39.08% year-to-date. APO makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.3% Services -1.5% Materials -1.6% Consumer Products -1.7% Utilities -1.7% Industrial -1.8% Financial -2.0% Healthcare -2.3%

