Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.16% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.47% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. is up 11.10% year-to-date. Combined, RVTY and DGX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. General Mills Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.41% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co., is down 6.49% year-to-date. Combined, GIS and ADM make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
