Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

February 26, 2025 — 03:33 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 7.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 7.15% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.20% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 6.73% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and CNC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 6.49% on a year-to-date basis. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is up 1.69% year-to-date, and Campbell's Company, is down 3.34% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and CPB make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.7%
Utilities+0.3%
Industrial0.0%
Materials-0.2%
Financial-0.4%
Services-0.7%
Energy-0.9%
Consumer Products-1.0%
Healthcare-1.1%

