Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 17.57% year-to-date. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 19.90% year-to-date, and Arch Capital Group Ltd is up 27.82% year-to-date. ACGL makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.05% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 45.77% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 4.51% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and INCY make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Utilities +1.1% Materials +1.1% Industrial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.8% Energy +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Financial -0.2%

