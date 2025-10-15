Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.0% and 4.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 11.24% year-to-date. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.59% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 5.01% year-to-date. Combined, PGR and ALL make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.16% on a year-to-date basis. Honeywell International Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.36% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 36.04% year-to-date. STZ makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
