Markets
HAL

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

June 18, 2025 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 4.11% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 16.20% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 6.97% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and FANG make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.22% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 12.02% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 6.41% year-to-date. Combined, ES and PNW make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.9%
Services+0.6%
Healthcare+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Industrial+0.3%
Materials+0.3%
Utilities+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Energy-0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Stock market game
 ETFs Holding SVU
 PETM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock market game-> ETFs Holding SVU-> PETM Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAL
FANG
XLE
ES
PNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.