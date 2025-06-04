Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 3.39% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.63% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 0.53% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.14% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 36.62% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 76.13% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and NRG make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-1.9%
