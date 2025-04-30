Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.3% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and down 5.78% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.90% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 30.84% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and APA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.51% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 30.52% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 17.02% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and PCG make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Materials-0.2%
Financial-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.5%
Industrial-0.5%
Services-0.6%
Utilities-1.0%
Energy-2.7%

