Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.3% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and down 5.78% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.90% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 30.84% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and APA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.51% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 30.52% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 17.02% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and PCG make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.2% Financial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Energy -2.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 GTS shares outstanding history

 NOK Price Target

 SVN Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.