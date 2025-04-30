Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.3% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and down 5.78% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.90% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 30.84% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and APA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.51% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 30.52% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 17.02% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and PCG make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-2.7%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
GTS shares outstanding history
NOK Price Target
SVN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.