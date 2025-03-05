Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 0.55% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.61% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 0.24% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.25% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.55% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 2.04% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and FE make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.8% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Services +0.5% Financial +0.3% Utilities -0.8% Energy -1.9%

