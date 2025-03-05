News & Insights

Markets
MPC

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

March 05, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 0.55% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.61% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 0.24% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.25% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.55% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 2.04% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and FE make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+2.8%
Industrial+1.3%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Healthcare+0.8%
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Services+0.5%
Financial+0.3%
Utilities-0.8%
Energy-1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 GPI YTD Return
 Funds Holding IOO
 CSB Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GPI YTD Return-> Funds Holding IOO-> CSB Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MPC
VLO
XLE
NRG
FE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.