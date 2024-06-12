Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 7.62% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 15.86% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 15.35% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.80% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.36% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 11.06% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and D make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.5%
|Financial
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.7%
