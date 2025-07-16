Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 2.74% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.06% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 11.34% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.11% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 37.54% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc, is down 5.14% year-to-date. Combined, MU and FSLR make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.5%

