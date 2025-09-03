Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 4.89% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.48% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 1.30% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.03% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is down 21.30% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp, is down 8.61% year-to-date. LYB makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Financial -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.0% Energy -2.3%



