Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 12.30% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.35% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 3.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MPC make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 10.62% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.01% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 6.40% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Services
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-2.3%
