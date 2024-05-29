Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 8.66% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 20.22% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 3.94% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and DVN make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.6% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 7.03% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.48% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co, is down 11.62% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and LUV make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Consumer Products -0.8% Services -0.8% Financial -1.1% Utilities -1.2% Industrial -1.3% Materials -1.3% Energy -1.9%

